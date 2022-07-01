1st July 2022
Late Eng. Paul Adong to be laid to rest at hometown in Ruweng

Published: 4 mins ago

Late Eng. Paul Adong, Former Managing Director of NilePet. | Courtesy

The body of the former Managing Director of Nile Petroleum Corporation has been flown to his hometown in Ruweng Administrative Area for burial Friday.

Engineer Paul Adong died under mysterious circumstances at a Dubai hotel on 18th June, allegedly after a short illness.

He was 57 and married, with three kids.

Last week, a family member confirmed, Adong had traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates two weeks ago after developing an abdominal complication.

“His death has left a very big space, not only in our hearts but in sector, the petroleum sector we will miss him,” said Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol during the funeral.

Minister Kang revealed that, the late was in charge of an environmental audit project in the petroleum sector before his death.

“It has taken us back because there was a very big project that we have started and we gave him the responsibility to supervise it on our behalf and that is the environmental audit,” he said.

The late was the pioneer and Managing Director of the National Petroleum Company until he was sacked in 2015.

He was replaced by Joseph Cleto Deng who was also later removed in a presidential decree.

After his dismissal, the deceased was transferred to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining where he served briefly before establishing a private oil and gas company.

 

 

 

