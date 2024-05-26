WES Christians pray for peace, rain

Religious leaders in Western Equatoria State have led thousands of Christians in three days of prayer for peace and rain, particularly in Tambura County.

This comes after renewed inter-communal violence claimed dozens of lives, led to abductions and forced thousands to flee to UN camps.

Following the incident, UNMISS said at least 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp near its temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.

Meanwhile, the faith-based groups held three days of prayers and fasting from Thursday to Saturday at Yambio Freedom Square.

Samuel Enosa Peni, Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church, said they have turned to God to restore peace and stability in Tambura and neighboring areas.

Bishop Enosa said they also prayed for abundant rain to grow food, as most parts of the state are reportedly experiencing dry spell.

“The three days of prayers and fasting is for peace, peace in Tambura, where people have run away from their homes, where people are dying of hunger, and life is not as normal,” he said.

“For us in Yambio, we say what can we do? Our weapon is prayer. We have gathered to pray for peace to return to Tambura, Minga and Western Equatoria as a whole.”

“Together with this, we have added rain, we have rain but it is not enough, so we have prayed for rain and also collected witchcraft from sorcerers and we know God has heard our prayers.”

On his part, Eduardo Hiiboro, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura-Yambio, said the violence has forced children out of school, disrupted basic service and normalcy among the state populations.

Hiiboro further called on the government to protect civilians and bring to justice perpetrators of violence, including those involved in the disappearance of a priest and his companion.

“The absence of peace is causing a lot of problems and difficulties. Our children cannot learn, we are not able to take care of ourselves because of diseases and so many things.”

“So this is a prayer that has strengthened us because it fosters unity, togetherness and resilience.”

“Our message is that we ask our government to work towards the protection of civilians. We have prayed for one of our priests who has been lost, Father Lukugue and his driver, and many people who have died or got lost.”

“We are asking that authorities might find the culprits and perpetrators and try them according to the law of our country.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army Previous Post