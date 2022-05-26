“We are renting, managers responsible for Freedom Hall power outage”, Jemma

The speaker of national parliament has clarified the delay by the august house to hold several seatings at the Freedom Hall.

This week the parliament failed to conduct sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a power outage.

On Monday, some legislatures criticized the leadership of the parliament, citing lack of seriousness to fix the problem.

Chan Deng, one of the lawmakers who spoke to journalists said, they were annoyed because this was the third time.

While some of them say this was politically motivated, something the legislature spokesperson, John Agany rubbished

In response to the complaints, the R-TNLA speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba blamed the failure on the venue managers.

She said the parliament is only renting the facility that is using a generator, and the august house is not in charge.

Speaker Kumba justified the matter during an extraordinary seating Thursday.

“If there is no power here that is not the problem of parliament, that is not the problem of the leadership of the parliament it is problem of the people who are managing freed Hall this place.”

“we are renting it from the owners and this is not the hall of the assembly. if the generator is not working, that is not our fault. As the leadership of the Assembly we tried our best to run up and down to make sure that the administration of Freedom Hall fix the generator, but it took three days until yesterday [Wednesday].

Nunu kumba expressed disappoint at the MPs for speaking to the media, citing the failure to her leadership.

“Before you go to the media and report you have to know the truth of what you are reporting because some of you have gone to eye radio and said this is the failure of the leadership of the assembly that why we did not have a seating, this is misinformation.”

