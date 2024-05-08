IGAD consulting Juba on regional child rights policy framework

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development is conducting consultations with stakeholders in Juba on the development of a regional child policy to promote and protect child rights in member states .

The two-day exercise is due to conclude on Wednesday.

The proposed policy requires adequate efforts to prevent and respond to abuses, neglect, exploitation, and violence affecting children in the region.

“The reason we came here is to make sure that there are forward-thinking and policies that are aiming at fostering a conducive environment and safeguards the rights of individuals and communities especially children, ” said Victoria Anib, the head of social development at the IGAD Secretariat.



Stakeholders being consulted are the Ministries Education, Health, Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs as well as development partners such as UNICEF, Save the Children and World Vision, among others.

“We wanted to hear from different stakeholders and also our development Partners like save the children UNICEF, World Vision and Civil Society organization dealing with children so that we are able to align the national context with this policy,” she added.



She says the consultation aims to align the national context with this policy that seeks to fostering a conducive environment and safeguards the right of individuals and communities especially children.

For her part, the Director General of Gender and Child Welfare Regina Ossa said, the policy will cover the protection, welfare, and rights of children – stressing the primary responsibility of parents.

“When we talk about the welfare of the child and the rights of the child, these include a lot of things; their education their right to life, their right to name, and their right to education.

“The protection of children parents has to protect their children and provide for their basic needs all the needs food shelter and all that,” she explained.



According to IGAD, children in the region suffer from socioeconomic situations such as high poverty rates, limited access to essential resources including education, health, and shelter.

They are faced with acute food insecurity and nutrition challenges as well as irregular migration.

On peace and security, the regional body cites protracted conflicts and instability, civil wars, cross-border conflicts, terrorism, political instability, and forced displacement among issues affecting children.

Sudden and slow-onset natural disasters, such as severe drought, food, and climate changes, are among other issues affecting the growth of children.