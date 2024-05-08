13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

At least thirteen women have left behind more 20 children after they were forcefully repatriated to South Sudan allegedly by authorities in Sudan.

That’s according to a lawmaker at the National Legislative Assembly.

Fadwa Shaowai, an MP from Renk County of Upper Nile State said the women had fled to Madani from Khartoum following the onset of the Sudan’s conflict.

When the fighting extended to Madani recently, they fled to Senar where they were asked to produce Sudan Nationality Identity Card.

Shaowai said the women reportedly told the Sudanese authorities they are South Sudanese, but they are taken to court which ordered their repatriation to South Sudan.

The women, according to the MP, were picked a car and brought Wunthou in the border of South Sudan, leaving their children behind.

” When we asked them what happened, they said Sudan’s government asked them to produce their national identity cards . When they told them (Sudanese officials) they are not Sudanese but South Sudanese, they were taken court.

“Because they don’t have ID cards, the Sudan government prepared car, picked them and took them from Senar to Wunthou in the border of South Sudan.

according to the MP Shaowai “one of them has seven kids, another has a five-month baby, also another has a month old baby.”

The lawmaker said that the deputy governor of Upper Nile State tried intervened two weeks ago during his visit to Wunthou border area, but was unsuccessful.

“We were in the visit with the deputy governor when did several calls and they (Sudanese authorities promised to bring those kids, but till today (Tuesday), those kids have not been brought.”

She appealed the national government to intervene and rescue the more than 20 children, by establishing contacts with the Sudanese authorities.

