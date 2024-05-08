8th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 mins ago

Border post at Wunthou in Renk County of Upper Nile State|Courtesy

At least thirteen women have left behind more 20 children after they were forcefully repatriated to South Sudan allegedly by authorities in Sudan.

That’s according to a lawmaker at the National Legislative Assembly.

Fadwa Shaowai, an MP from Renk County of Upper Nile State said the women had fled to Madani from Khartoum following the onset of the Sudan’s conflict.

When the fighting extended to Madani recently, they fled to Senar where they were asked to produce Sudan Nationality Identity Card.

Shaowai said the women reportedly told the Sudanese authorities they are South Sudanese, but they are taken to court which ordered their repatriation to South Sudan.

The women, according to the MP, were picked a car and brought Wunthou in the border of South Sudan, leaving their children behind.

” When we asked them what happened, they said Sudan’s government asked them to produce their national identity cards . When they told them (Sudanese officials) they are not Sudanese but South Sudanese, they were taken court.

“Because they don’t have ID cards, the Sudan government prepared car, picked them and took them from Senar to Wunthou in the border of South Sudan.

according to the MP Shaowai “one of them has seven kids, another has a five-month baby, also another has a month old baby.”

The lawmaker said that the deputy governor of Upper Nile State tried intervened two weeks ago during his visit to Wunthou border area, but was unsuccessful.

“We were in the visit with the deputy governor when did several calls and they (Sudanese authorities promised to bring those kids, but till today (Tuesday), those kids have not been brought.”

She appealed the national government to intervene and rescue the more than 20 children, by establishing contacts with the Sudanese authorities.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES evicts squatters around NilePet building 1

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Published Thursday, May 2, 2024

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge 2

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge

Published Saturday, May 4, 2024

535 graduate from Catholic University of South Sudan 3

535 graduate from Catholic University of South Sudan

Published Sunday, May 5, 2024

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations 4

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations

Published Friday, May 3, 2024

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress 5

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

Published 6 mins ago

Gov’t urged to prioritize renewable energy to lure investors

Published 1 hour ago

Political analyst backs call for state of emergency in Tambura

Published 2 hours ago

245 members of gang groups charged with violence in Juba

Published 16 hours ago

Parliament summons VP Igga over causes of impending hunger

Published 17 hours ago

Khim Swaqq to artists: Grow home content before external collabos

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!