Lainya now free from armed herders, farming resumes, says area commissioner

Central Equatoria State’s Lainya County is now free from armed cattle keepers, the area Commissioner has said.

On April 22 this year, the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Santino Deng Wol wrote a letter to Assistant Chief of Defense Forces for Operation Lt. Gen Thoi Chany Reat informing him to direct the commanders in Lainya and other neighboring areas to move cattle out of the area and return to their places.

The letter partly reads “Based on the Republican Order regarding the moving out of the cattle from territories of Central Equatoria State, you are urged to direct the commanders on the ground in the areas of Lainya County and other nearby areas where cattle are still in to move out them to places of their origin.”

Lainya County Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis confirmed to Eye Radio Thursday that the herders have been evacuated from the area.

He said the situation there is now calm and farmers are embarking on agriculture.

“So the situation is normal, people are busy with farming and I want to assure you that we the support of our security forces, the cattle keepers have been evacuated out of Lainya County and I can now assure you that Lainya County is free from armed cattle keepers.”

The cattle keepers have been evacuated, let our people resume their normal lives, go to their farmlands and begin engaging in production so that they can be able to sustain their lives.”

Commissioner Khamis has encouraged the natives to inform the authorities should the herders return to the area.

“If the people realize any movement of armed cattle keepers, let them not delay. Let them immediately report to my office so that we can also speak with security organs to see how we can address it”.

