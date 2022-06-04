‘We are hunted for speaking to media,’ Kejo-Keji residents

Two civilians who spoke to the media about the killing incident that occurred in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State, said they are being hunted and living in fear for their lives.

The young men told Eye Radio over the weekend, that some soldiers are looking for them after they allegedly shared their witness accounts on last month’s insecurities in the area.

John, (not his real name), said they previously conducted interviews with local and international media as well as uploading footage and videos on their social media accounts.

“Our security is a bit too risky and, especially we, the two people who have been reporting to media. Even I don’t feel like supposed to talk to the media because I don’t know how this thing even reach to the government level or the other departments,” he told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“One of my colleague has already escaped he was been attacked and there were two soldiers who reached to his family,”he added.



Last month, three civilians were allegedly executed by members of the organized forces in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State.

Cousins Yamba Lominsuk 18, and Justin Lisok Lominsuk 16, were killed along with 38-year-old Taban Yiga Wani, by a purported SSPDF unit at Kiri Boma, following the mysterious death of a soldier in the area.

Activist Edmund Yakani said the soldiers searching for the body of their colleague allegedly executed the young men who volunteered to show them their deceased colleagues.

The incident has received condemnation from both the state and the national government, and several investigations are underway.

Six officers are currently being held as prime suspects for the civilians killing.

Meanwhile, another young man whom we chose to refer to as Duku, (not his name) said he fled into hiding after escaping arrest by some security officers on Wednesday.



Speaking from an undisclosed location, Duku said he was attacked at his home before narrowly slipping from the grip of some soldiers.

“I had to actually move, they got me talking on phone. I just move for around 15 -20 meters and there is a block behind the houses, and I hide myself behind that house and from there they couldn’t see me then got away from there,” he narrated on a Ugandan line.

“I cross over to a nearby bush, that’s how I escaped from the arrest. Currently am in undisclosed location cos my life is in threat,

“They searched me in a nearby area, even in the farm, I got the information that there are some people also send there to look for me so even within Kajo-Keji here, they are looking for me so currently my life is in danger and I don’t know how tomorrow will be.”

However, the SSPDF Spokesperson said he is not aware of the allegations.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang stated that there is already a body formed and responsible for investigating the Kajo-Keji incident.

“No am not aware but investigation committee was formed and given the responsibility take investigate the circumstance surrounding the killing of the three civilians,” said General Lul.

