Upper Nile State parliament probes corruption allegations

The Upper Nile State parliament is investigating the manner in which a company was awarded a 4 million US dollars contract to renovate some government buildings in the state.

Speaker, Hon. Chuol Dep Kuir said the august house has summoned the finance minister to clarify some dubious contracts awarded to private companies.

Chuol told Eye Radio that a committee has been formed to investigate the way in which a 4 million US dollars contract was awarded to a construction company.

“There are some companies that were contracted by the state government to renovate government buildings. We want to know the legal process that has been taken by the state government if this company is qualified to be awarded those contracts,” the lawmaker told Eye Radio.

It is not clear who awarded the contract.

The company which has not been named was given the contract to renovate the guest houses, buying of the government vehicles.

Speaker Dep disclosed that the Finance Minister Mr. Pal Deng was also motioned to answer inquiries as to why the state was operating without a budget as well as the management of the 5% share of the oil-producing state.

“We summoned the minister of finance after some member of parliament raised a motion for the minister of finance to come clarify some issue regarding the budget over 2% and 3% of oil producing counties,” he told Eye Radio.

However, responding to an Eye Radio caller, the lawmaker clarified that the state parliament is not investigating the finance minister.

“These are the issues we called for the ministers, and it is important to note that we are not investigating the Hon. Minister of Finance,

“The minister came and clarified and also presented the report, he give us the details but the assembly has seen that some issues are not clear, there is a huge amount that was given to the companies, especially there is one a company which was given $4,000,000 to renovate one of the government houses and guest house,” said Mr. Dep.

The parliamentarian pointed out the financial loophole without providing details on who is to blame for it.

Meanwhile, a document leaked to Eye Radio has revealed the four-million-dollar contract signed between a Juba based company and the state government.

The document the stamp of the state ministry of Justice indicates that the government will pay, in installment, 4,005,254 in US currency or its equivalent.

According to Mr. Dep, an investigation committee has been formed to scrutinize the issue.

