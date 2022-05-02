Wau woman accused of stealing motorbike appeals for help

A woman locked up at Wau Central Prison for failing to pay a fine is appealing to well-wishers to help bail her out.



Said Mahmoud, a 25-year-old tea seller, has been in jail for a year after she failed to pay a court fine of 400,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

She is charged with having a hand in the disappearance of a motorcycle that was parked near her tea place in 2021.

Ms. Mahmoud, who maintains her innocence, said she did not know who stole the motorbike that was parked at her tea place.

The owner of the motorbike opened a case against her and the court remanded her in detention until she pays the money.

But she has not been able to raise such an amount while behind bars.

Said Mahmoud said she needs her freedom in order to look for ways to pay the court fine.

“The problem that caused me to go to prison is that someone stopped his motorcycle where I sell tea. Without informing me that he parked the motorbike near me to watch out, I was busy with my work,” Said Mahmoud said.

“He came back after a while asking about his motorcycle. I told him I don’t know who took it. He went and reported the case to the police and they arrested me.

“I have been in the prison since 27 of May last year, I have one year in jail. All I am asking is if someone helps me so I can go out and work so that I can pay this money back.”

For her part, the Women Prison Director in Wau, Ayoum Chol Gawuo appealed to organizations providing legal aid to help those on bail.

“There are some organizations that provide assistance, there is a group that released 10 women in December last year,” Chol said.

“They study the case of women arrested with small debts in amounts of 10 or 20 maximum of 30,000 pounds. They take care of them.”

Said Mahmoud is one of the 91 inmates who graduated from a vocational training school inside the prison where she was awarded a certificate in sewing and hairdressing on Thursday.

She enrolled in a sewing and hairdressing course in the UNDP-funded prison rehabilitation service at Wau Central Prison.