Body of missing Brisbane-South Sudanese woman found, family says

A family member of Aguil Chut Deng told Eye Radio in Juba, her body was found three day after the search.

Aguil was a former member of the female battalion in the SPLA in 1986.

The 58-year old mother, Aguil Chut Deng, was found dead in the woods of Brisbane.

According to her cousin’s brother in Juba, Aguil left the house in Brisbane, Australia for her daily routine exercise on the evening of Wednesday April 26, 2022 and never returned home.

Chut Aleer Deng told Eye Radio that the police and the community mobilized a search operation around the area for three days until the discovery of her body on Saturday 30/04/2022.

The cause of her death remains unknown.

Late Aguil Chut Deng Acouth, is a wife to Gen. Biar Madiing Biar Yaak.

She survived with four children, two boys and two girls.

Aguil joined the SPLM/A in 1986 and became part of the girl’s battalion aka Katiba-banat.

She was also one of prominent leaders in refugee’s camps.

Aquil went to Australia in 1996 and settled in Brisbane.

She was also a member of the SPLM – National Liberation Council representative of the diaspora in Australia and Oceania.

Aguil mobilized South Sudanese in Australia to vote for a referendum.

Chut Aleer told Eye Radio that the family in Australia and South Sudan are waiting for the police report.

“In the evening of last Wednesday on 26th, Aguil was in her house in Brisbane, Australia and she went out for her routine walk, just as every day, that evening she left the house and she never returns,” Aleer told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The family were alerted that Aguil is nowhere to be seen, the community and the police conducted an alert search looking for our beloved sister Aguil for three consecutive days.

“It was very heartbroken when the body was discovered on Saturday evening around 3 o’clock, the body was discovered about three kilometers away from her residence.

“We have discovered that she is no longer alive and it was very devastating news to us as a family. Up to this point, there’s no clear indication of the cause of the death.”

The funeral is taking place at Aguil’s house in Gumba-Shirikat.

Aguil Chut abandoned her education at the beginning of the second Sudanese Civil War in the 1980s together with fallen heroine Anip Marial Dot from Rumbek, Lakes State.

Aguil and other women took up arms to fight for the marginalized Sudanese and South Sudanese alike.

Among others, the young girls join their fellow men in the liberation of their people, lands and natural resources.

In Mid-December 2013 when political violence broke out in South Sudan, comrade Aguil joined other civic leaders and formed the coalition as the voice of the silent majority in advocating for peace.

Aguil and the rest were involved in the political process, led by the International Governmental Authority on Development IGAD.

Until the final hour of her dramatic departure in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia following her clarion call for women’s inclusion in the peace process, comrade Aguil had never remained neutral in providing her views on conflict resolution.