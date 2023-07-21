21st July 2023
Wau school seeks more answers after results cancelled over “malpractices”

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 52 mins ago

Standard Secondary School logo. (Courtesy).

Standard Secondary School in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal State says it is looking for more answers after 541 students who sat for Certificate of Secondary Education had their results canceled over alleged stoning of invigilators.

This comes after Some students in the school were accused of having objected to examination supervision and stoned invigilators, and National Security personnel at the center in March this year.

According to the national Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil, the students had refused to be invigilated.

Meanwhile, the school administration has appealed to National Examinations Council to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

The head teacher Tumuramye Vincent says he needs more answers on why they were punished with the cancelation of the results of hundreds of students.

Vincent told Eye Radio that the decision of the Examination Council has victimized several students who did not participate in the riots.

“I appeal to the National Examinations Council office, together with the Ministry of General Education to make more investigation on the allegations that they putting on students punishing 541 students,” he said in a phone interview with Eye Radio from Wau.

They have not asked them of what transpired during that day, and there are many other stories of other students who were tortured even outside the school.”

“I appeal to the ministry once more to forgive 541, but if they wish to make more investigation, it’s fine they make more investigation and then the culprits, the people who will be found guilty they are also punished according to the law of examinations.”

Early this week, the Secretary General of the National Examination Council Simon Nyok Deng told the press that his office has canceled the results of three schools because of a violation of examination rules and regulations.

One of the schools to be punished is the Standard Secondary Schools whose headteacher is complaining.

Others are Juba High Secondary School of Jonglei State and Ganyliel Secondary School in Unity.

Simon Nyok spoke during, the announcement of the 2022 Certificate of Secondary Education examination results early this week.

“The council is totally canceling of three schools results, and these schools are one Standard Secondary School in western Bahr el Ghazal,” said Nyok.

“This is because of violation of examination rules and regulations that involved stoning the security personnel and examination monitors.”

“Two is Juba high school secondary school of Jonglei State Bor, that were also involved in the same violations of rules and regulations by chasing away examination monitors and security personals are hurt.”

“And the third is Ganyliel Secondary School in Unity, these three schools’ examinations results have been null and void because of the reasons I have given.”

According to Simon Nyok, all these schools were involved in violations of rules and regulations by chasing away examination monitors, and security personnel are hurt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21st July 2023

