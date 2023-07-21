21st July 2023
Fair Pharma Company to support abandoned baby

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 mins ago

Victoria Wani finds herself in bitter-sweet custody of a baby girl abandoned by her mother. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio)

A local pharmaceutical company has offered one-year nutritional support to the infant who was abandoned by her mother at a market in Juba town last month.

The baby, whose mother remains unidentified, was left in the hands of a shopkeeper at Nyakuron Market as the woman escaped on the pretext that she was going to a washroom.

The new guardian named Victoria Wani has now been taking care of her at the expense of her business.

However, days after Eye Radio highlighted the story, the pharmaceutical company decided to offer a one-year assistance with formula milk until the baby becomes strong.

Fair Pharma Company has undertaken the lead to support the baby’s needs for a period of one year.

The company says children’s nutritional needs are important, especially in their early stages of development.

Dr. Julia Batista, the General Supervisor of Fair Pharma company said they are committed to ensuring the well-being of the child for an entire year.

“We said, since we have milk in the company, we decided to help the infant girl because her story is touching and a heartbreaking story,” he said.

“After that, we can help the baby girl until she reaches one year, and the company will take care of her from the milk side. We have three stages: the first, the third, six months, and up to a year. We will provide her with milk for a year.”

The one-month baby girl was name as Angela Eman, and the new guardian said she hopes the police will grant her the legal rights to adopt the child.

 

