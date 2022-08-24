Wau hospital gets fuel, after 3 weeks of power outage

Wau Teaching Hospital has received fuel donation from relief organization and restored electricity power after nearly a month of power outage, the facility’s Director General said on Tuesday.

Last week, a fuel shortage resulted in a power cut, forcing patients in urgent need of a surgical operation to provide fuel to refill the hospital’s generator.

Doctor Thon Mangok who oversees the facility blamed the shortage on the bureaucracy.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday afternoon, Mangok said, CORDAID, an internationally operating emergency relief and development organization donated the fuel.

“We thank God that power has returned to the hospital, our, moral is high now, and this is a good sign that our things are going on the right track, we hope to continue in these two months,” he said.

According to him, the fuel enough to run the generator for two months was delivered at the weekend.

“It’s from CORDAID, now we have to look at the other things like stationeries and incentives when it’s time come.”

On Thursday, a lawmaker in the state said that the Hospital was in a terrible stage and demanded that the government pay necessary attention to it.

Khamis Dahiya Omar, the Chairperson of Health Service Committee at the state legislative Assembly urged the government to equip and support the state hospital.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rumbek court acquits six teachers for lack of evidence Previous Post