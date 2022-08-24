Court press murder charges on suspected killers of Nimule chief

A court in Nimule on Tuesday charged the two prime suspects in last month’s murder of a traditional chief in the border town, a lawyer said.

Advocate Godfrey Victor Bulla, who is also the Executive Director for Justice and Human Rights Observatory, said a mobile court held a fourth session of the case on Tuesday morning.

The late chief Ebele John was allegedly shot dead while attending a fund-raising meeting for the burial of two victims of a fighting in Mugali Payam.

Two others were wounded in the incident.

Currently, two unnamed suspects are on trial in connection with the killing.

Speaking to Eye Radio after today’s session, Advocate Bulla told Eye Radio, that the court proceeding is moving on well.

“As of now the case is moving well at good speech, and there is no any challenge we have seen as a physical challenge from our side,” he said.

In early July, the border town of Nimule was rocked by a vicious inter-communal conflict, characterized by cattle-related attacks, targeted killings and other forms of gun violence.

A veteran medical doctor was shot dead in the outskirts of Nimule town, days after a deadly attack in Mugali Payam, according to Nimule Police.

Meanwhile, the two suspects identified as Atem Akwoch and Matoch Mayam, both aged 27 years, were arrested shortly after the fatal shooting of chief.

Bulla said the trial started in a well secured environment and is open to the public.

“The court is also well secured by the security personnel, and also parties are all represented by advocate so I see that it is an open environment where people allowed to attends the court session.”

He also urged the local communities to stay calm and give the court of law a chance to determine the case.

“Let people allow the court of justice to take its course. The other thing is that it’s all our collective responsibility as the citizen of this country to help the government to fight the crime, he said to Eye Radio.

“So meaning that criminal responsibility is the individual responsibility, so each person will be responsible for their actions, and let us not attach things to another things but what I want to say is that let people to be calm. Let people allow the court to do its work peacefully.”

