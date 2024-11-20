Warrap governor vows to end communal violence through Green Book

Warrap State Governor Francis Marial Abur said his administration will do all it takes to end raging inter-communal violence in in the Tonj region, including the implementation of a draconian Green Book.

Addressing a crowd in Tonj North on Tuesday, Governor Abur urged his people to end “senseless violence”, embrace peace and give way to service provision to vulnerable people enduring years of severe flooding and hunger.

“The internal conflicts and revenge killing are the result of the displacement and destruction of many villages in Warrap State,” the governor said, according to a statement from his office.

“My administration is ready to do whatever necessary to end the revenge killing, cattle raiding and internal conflicts in accordance with Green Book which legally categorized all the steps of capital offense cases like murder, cattle raiding and rapping which are commonly committed by criminals.”

He emphasized that all local chiefs must cooperate with the state government and report all the criminals and any other forms of crime in their areas.

“It’s the collective responsibility of all the local chiefs to cooperate with the state government and report all the criminals and any other forms of crime in the area to eliminate criminals which is the only option that will allow the permanent peace to prevail.”

The statement further said the local chiefs affirmed their commitment and corporation with the state government to end all forms of crimes and violence in Warrap State.

Meanwhile, Governor Abur formed the committee to investigate and address the community conflict in Lou area of Alabeek Payam.

Tonj North has seen recurrent sectional violence that has claimed the lives of dozens of people and displaced thousands in 2024.

The latest was an inter-clan fighting in Alebek Payam which killed 13 people on November 15 – according to Tonj North commissioner who spoke to local radio station – Mayardit FM.

Daniel Mangar said the cycle of violence displaced government officials from the Payam headquarters and police stations.

The state information minister, William Wol Mayom, said calm has been restored and acknowledged that the local government and police in Alebek is facing a dire situation due to floods that cut off reinforcement and coordination with the state government.

On October 11, 20 people were killed and 38 wounded during a similar inter-communal fighting in Tonj North, according to the state government, which said the government struggled to contain the situation.

– Green Book –

The Green Book was enacted by the state government in January 2024 and contains stringent measures including the death penalty for those found guilty of cattle theft, road attacks, and the killing of civilians.

The 17-page document is said to be a comprehensive conflict resolution and sustainable development paper compiled by state intellectuals to curb the ongoing conflict and violence within the state.

However it was mired in controversy after the Ministry of Justice issued an ultimatum to a former governor in August 2024, demanding a formal response to the allegations of rights abuses, and the killing of one Lual Ngong Thor under the Green Book resolution.

Ngong was accused of killing a boy in May 2024 and then murdered without a fair trial – drawing widespread attention due to its controversial nature and the severe implications of the customary law.

According to the victim’s lawyer, the boy was later found dead from a grenade explosion after being arrested and detained at the Kuacjok police station.

Advocate Gabriel Kuot Akok Deng had argued that his client’s sentencing under the Green Book resolution violates the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011, and the Penal Act of 2008.

He has called on the Ministry of Justice to intervene and permit him to pursue legal action against the state governor for the alleged rights abuses.

In response, Justice Minister Ruben Madol on August 23rd, 2024, requested that the Governor of Warrap State to respond to these serious allegations by September 9th, 2024.

