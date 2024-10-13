20 killed, 38 wounded in Tonj North inter-communal violence

About 20 people were killed and 38 others wounded on Saturday during a fierce inter-communal fighting in Tonj North County of Warrap, an official said, adding that the government is struggling to contain the situation.

The state Minister of Information Willam Wol Mayom said the violence erupted between two sections of the Lou community in Alebek Payam of Tonj North County.

He said the fighting was triggered by some criminal elements who had returned to the area and incited armed youth to fight each other.

According to him, the incident is related to a previous inter-communal violence in the area.

He said the number of casualties is expected to rise as they were waiting for the final battlefield report from the county authorities.

“On 12th of this month, renewed clashes happened in Tonj North, where the communities of Lou renewed their clashes again; by 20 people reported killed and 38 people wounded,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“This is a partial report. The wounded people are not yet identified in the battlefield where they were fighting. It’s the continuation, and the renewed clashes have been actually triggered by a criminal who had been away from the area.”

Minister Mayom said the state government is unable to intervene because the area’s roads are completely flooded. He said security forces have only made some roadblocks to stop ammunition from reaching the area.

“The local authorities, together with the state authorities, have tried to take forces to the area, but due to difficulties of accessibility, the area is flooded; it was difficult.”

“Now the county commissioner and local authorities are trying to make some roadblocks in order to block ammunition supply to the area, but completely the area is carried out by the state and county authorities from being reinforced by taking forces to the area.”

