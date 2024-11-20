Despite improvement, South Sudan’s maternal mortality rate still worst in the world

The number of women dying during delivery or pregnancy in South Sudan has reduced from 2,054 to 1223 per 100,000 live births over the last decade, a UN official said, adding that the country still has worst maternal mortality rate in the world despite the gains.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in South Sudan Dr. Mutale Nsakashalo Senkwe said the government and health partners should do more to lower the statistic by assessing the root causes including the inadequate number of professional midwives.

“In South Sudan, the maternal mortality ratio dropped from 2,054 deaths per 100 life births in 2010 to 1,223 deaths per 100 life-death births in 2020, which is still the highest in the world,” she said.

“The question we should ask ourselves is, what are we not doing right or what are we doing wrong to improve the status quo? Being able to increase the number of midwives in this country.”

Dr. Senkwe said the gains in maternal and newborn healthcare was due to innovation and societal transformation.

She was addressing the 3rd Annual Scientific Conference 2024 of the Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians of South Sudan in Juba on Saturday.

The event brought together experts in genecology, obstetrics, and related fields to discuss pressing issues, advancements, and strategies in maternal and reproductive health care in South Sudan.

The World Bank’s Gender Data Portal indicates otherwise that the maternal mortality ratio in South Sudan has improved from 1,687 in 2000 to 1,223 in 2020.

Meanwhile, a 2023 Frontiers Global Women Health study estimated that South Sudan has 789 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births – one of the worst rates of maternal mortality worldwide.

The organization attributed the situation to long-term socio-political instability which has further exacerbated the problems facing the health sector – and recommended an increase in the number of skilled midwives.

On her part, UNPFA Representative Esperance Fundira said the government and partners attained improvements in maternal healthcare by increasing the number of midwives in South Sudan from just eight to now over 3,000.

Ms. Fundira said partners have submitted a bill to establish legal framework for midwives to ensure their work is recognized and supported.

“We’ve been able to increase the number of midwives in this country. We have moved since independence from eight midwives, and now we have more than 3,000.”

“We have submitted a bill to have a legal framework for these midwives, because if they don’t have a legal framework, they are illegal. These are some of the things that we can do in our power to change the outcome of maternal and newborn healthcare.”

