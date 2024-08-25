Warrap governor issued with rights abuse response ultimatum

The Ministry of Justice issued a two-week ultimatum to the Governor of Warrap State, demanding a formal response to the allegations of rights abuses, and the killing of Lual Ngong Thor under the Green Book resolution.

Lual Ngong Thor’s case has drawn widespread attention due to its controversial nature and the severe implications for justice and the rule of law in South Sudan.

In May 2024, Thor was accused of killing a boy when he was murdered.

According to his lawyer, Gabriel Kuot Akok Deng, the boy was later found dead from a grenade explosion after being arrested and detained at the Kuacjok police station.

He was subsequently transferred to a military barrack, where he was allegedly extrajudicially killed on June 8th, 2024.

Advocate Deng has argued that his client’s sentencing under the Green Book resolution violates the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011, and the Penal Act of 2008.

He has called on the Ministry of Justice to intervene and permit him to pursue legal action against the state governor for the alleged rights abuses.

In response, Justice Minister Ruben Madol on August 23rd, 2024, requested that the Governor of Warrap State to respond to these serious allegations by September 9th, 2024.

“My notice of intention to sue the governor of Warrap state and others came as a result of the extrajudicial killing of Lual Ngong Thor, which his family instructed me as a lawyer to represent them in questioning the legality of the so-called green book for allowing to the firing squad on accused person the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs,” he said.



The Minister emphasized that this response is necessary for the Ministry to make an informed decision on how to proceed with the case.

“In response to my notice of intention to sue, (Justice Minister) gave 14-day ultimatum to the governor of Warrap state to provide a comprehensive response to what inspired the enactment of the so-called green book.”

The outcome of this ultimatum and the governor’s response will likely play a crucial role in determining the future course of justice for Lual Ngong Thor and his family.

Speaking to Eye Radio Saturday, Advocate Deng said he demanded to know the legal basis for the governor’s decision.

It will be an upon the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to decide whether to permit me to take the governor of the state to the competent court of the applicable jurisdiction.

The advocate added that if justice is not achieved, he will resort to the East African Court of Justice.

“If justice is not given to me, as the lawyer of the family of the late Lual Ngong Thor in the Republic of South Sudan, I will take it to East African Court of Justice,” he added.

The recent developments surrounding the extrajudicial killing of Lual Ngong Thor have sparked significant attention and concern, highlighting the urgent need for justice and accountability.

However, in his response, the minister of information in Warrap state William Wol Mayom said they didn’t receive notification from the lawyer or the ministry of justice.

“The state government has not officially received the nonfictaion. We are supposed to be served through our coordination office in Juba then the letter delivered to the governor’s office.

“What we usually hear, we find accidentally a notification on social media which is not an official way of communicating. So, we in the state have not received any letter of notification or legal option of a suggestion made by the lawyer or the ministry of justices,” he said.

In January 2024, the Warrap State Council of Ministers enacted a stringent measure by passing the death penalty for those found guilty of cattle theft, road attacks, and the killing of civilians.

This decision, made is part of an effort to curb the ongoing conflict and violence within the state.

The council’s decision was heavily influenced by a 17-page document known as the “Green Book.”

This document is said to be a comprehensive conflict resolution and sustainable development paper compiled by state intellectuals.

However, the regime is accused of abuses related to the bylaw.

