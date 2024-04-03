US Embassy condemns arrest of former Juba mayor

3rd April 2024
Author: Staff Writter | Published: 53 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Monday. Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The U.S. Embassy in Juba has condemned the arrest of former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu by security personnel, saying the incident demonstrate lack of civic and political space in the country.

Mr Kalisto was reportedly ambushed around his home on Saturday 30th March as he returned home at night – and forced into a tinted car by some armed individuals.

When contacted, National Security Service Spokesperson David Kumuri also told Eye Radio he was still gathering information and consulting with the leadership regarding the matter.

The US Embassy, in a statement, condemns Kalisto’s disappearance which it said is the reality of lack of freedom of speech for citizens in the country.

It called on the government to uphold the rule of law and provide a public accounting of Mr. Ladu’s detention.

“The U.S. Embassy condemns the utter lack of transparency and due process in the March 30 arrest of former Juba mayor Kalisto Ladu by security personnel in South Sudan,” US said.

“His detention is yet another example of the South Sudanese transitional government’s failure to open civic and political space for its citizens.”

His wife Ann Grace said the family has not received any information about her husband’s detention location since then, adding that she was filing a police case about the issue.

The Center for Peace and Advocacy said it is demanding immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Kalisto, while the Human Rights Watch also expressed fear of Kalisto being subjected to torture, enforced disappearances, or even death.

The rights watchdog said the authorities must follow legal procedures when arresting citizens.

 

 

