3rd April 2024
Air Traffic Management System to be commissioned soon: Kiir

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 mins ago

The new air control tower at Juba International Airport. (-)

President Salva Kiir announced in a speech in parliament the completion of the country’s Air Traffic Management System which he said is ready to be commissioned by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority.

The mega construction project started in 2020 after the government contracted China Harbor Engineering Company.

However, the project stalled in 2022 after the company suspended the work over the government’s noncompliance with the payment schedule.

Addressing legislators during the first parliamentary session in 2024, the president confirmed that South Sudan is now able to take control of its territorial air space from the Republic of Sudan.

“I am pleased to inform you that the air traffic Arrangement system, which was started in July 2020 was completed in December 2023.”

“It is now ready for Commissioning consequently; the Ministry of Transport and South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority are in the process of taking over the control of South Sudan’s territorial air space from the Republic of Sudan.”

Kiir said assuming control of the airspace will enable the country to register its airline.

In February 2024, Vice President Taban Deng Gai announced that a technical team of the Air Traffic Control Service was undergoing training ahead of the transition of control of the Upper Airspace.

 

