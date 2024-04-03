Kiir vows to fight inflation, urges country to prepare for elections

President Salva Kiir pledged his government’s commitment to tackling the economic hardships facing South Sudan as he reopened the transitional national parliament on Wednesday.

Kiir said he acknowledges the challenges facing the economy which is currently hit by inflation partly triggered by blockade on the crucial oil export.

Addressing lawmakers, Kiir outlined plans to enhance the agricultural sector, in a bid to tackle overreliance on oil revenue amidst interruptions caused by the Sudan conflict.

The president also said the government aims to continue importing essential commodities like food and fuel at subsidized prices to alleviate the burden on citizens.

“We need to diversify our revenue sources and increase local agricultural productivity to reduce our reliant on food imports which drain our foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

“The government will ensure that the supply of fuel products and food commodities remain an interrupted.”

In a bid to revitalize agriculture, President Kiir unveiled initiatives aimed at boosting domestic production.

He said these efforts include the reassessment and revitalization of former agricultural schemes, with an emphasis on increased output.

“The Ministry of Agriculture …….has a major plan to boost and increase agricultural production this year across the country. There is a need to review and open all the former agricultural schemes across the country.”

Kiir further urges citizens to invest in food production and calls upon partners to support small-scale farming endeavors.

– Prepare for elections –

On the political situation, President Kiir reaffirmed his commitment to preventing the country from sliding back to war, as he stressed the importance of the upcoming 2024 elections.

“I request our fellow citizen to prepare for upcoming election in December 2024,” he said.

“I urge the parties’ signatory to the revitalized agreement on the conduct of the of the election in the December 2024 we should not be seen as clinging to power by extending tenure again.”

The president also urges all parties to the peace agreement to engage in constructive dialogue and finalize arrangements for the elections by year’s end.

“Led the parties really engage in a continuing dialogue to agree on holding the elections as secluded. The August house should work tirelessly to pass some of the necessary laws that are still pending.”

Kiir emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards political violence, advocating for peaceful resolution through dialogue and cooperation.

