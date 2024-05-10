Kiir urged to hold Warrap Governor responsible for suspects’ deaths in container

A community leader from Tonj North is appealing to President Salva Kiir to hold the Governor of Warrap State responsible for suspects’ deaths in a container.

Chirillo Chan Ayom, the Chairperson of Abuok Ayom community in Tonj North accused Governor Kuol Muor Muor of ordering the deaths of seven suspects by suffocation, and one by firing squad, an allegation denied by state authorities.

Authorities in Warrap state have confirmed the death of four suspects in a container at an army barrack in Kuajok earlier this week but denied wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the governor ordered the arrest of six officers including the commander and military intelligence at the Barpuot Military Barrack, and a captain in charge of detention.

Chan revealed one of the suspects was killed by the firing squad.

“One of these suspects was fired squad immediately and other suspects who were supposed to be detained at the police station and not to be detained in the container at his state house,” said Chan.

“These people are civilians who are supposed to be detained in a police station waiting for an investigation,” he said.

“We are calling the president of the republic to remove the governor to come and appear before the court of law.”

For his part, the state minister of information, William Wol refuted the allegation of killing one of the suspects by firing squad.

He also denied any wrongdoing by the state government, saying the governor was not involved.

“I am not aware of a person being killed by firing squad. But, we have a special court in Warrap state that executes the implementation of the Green Book, and that one can’t be denied,” said Wol.

“Anything done under the green book is acceptable. The governor had no intention to kill the suspects who died in a container,” he said.

“The government intends to investigate the reason why the suspects also took part in killing the first person who was killed with a spear.

“It’s not allowed in Green Book or any other supreme law in the state to kill people by locking them in a container.”

Chirillo Chan revealed the names of the five deceased as Athian Athian Nhial, Lual Athian Nhial, Athian Athian Athian Nhial senior, Athian Athian Athian Nhial junior and Nhial Athian Nhial.

