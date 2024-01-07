Giving Back Foundation provides free medication to 231 orphaned children

National charity organization Giving Back Foundation (GBF) conducted free medical outreach and treated 231 children at the Stone Church Orphanage in Juba this week.

The outreach provided various medical procedures such as consultation, general check-ups, physical examinations, treatment, wound care and psychological support.

The medical team comprising the charity’s executive director, three medical doctors, two pharmacists, a nurse, and other support staff treated about 231 children at the orphanage.

The medical teams provided health education tips to the children on the importance of personal hygiene, hand washing, and adequate water intake.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the organization said various sicknesses were treated including malaria, scabies, respiratory infections, typhoid, wounds care among others.

Dr. Francis Aguek Akuol, the foundation’s Health Manager commended his volunteer team and the orphanage for giving them the opportunity to serve the children.

“It is our role as medical personnel to save lives and I know this is just the beginning and more occasions such as this will happen here,” said Dr. Aguek.

GBF Executive Director Dr. Martin Mal Chiman appreciated the donors behind the treatment outreach and encouraged the government and other organizations to support needy children.

“In order to build a better nation, we better leave no child behind because children are the future and investing in children means investing in the future,” stated Mal.

Dr. Martin added that he plans to mobilize more volunteers in order to reach hundreds of thousands of the suffering South Sudanese with medical needs across the country.

On his part, the head of the stone orphanage appreciated the medical team for having “shown love to their little brothers and sisters and hope to continue working together.”

Giving Back Foundation is a national charity organization which described itself as having been born with the vision of reaching out to the less privileged, especially from small communities.

“The foundation is driven by compassion for the poor, vulnerable children and adults and is committed to building a resilient society by serving those in need and doing so with passion,” reads its objective.