Update: Over 40 people killed in separate attacks in Abyei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Peacekeepers assess damages caused by an armed attack on a village in Abyei, Jan 22, 2020. Attacks on civilians have persisted despite the presence of the UN Interim Security Forces for Abyei Area | Credit | Resident

Over 40 people have been killed, including women and children in three separate attacks in Abyei on Wednesday, the Abyei Area spokesperson has said.

Ajak Deng Miyan says 5 civilians were killed in Lou village cattle camp, on the eastern part at 6 am, and two hours later, 9 people were killed in Noong village on the Northern Part of Abyei town.

Deng added that the suspected Misseryia group killed 27 people in Amet market in a random shooting at 10 am.

He said a four-year-old child was abducted and five others missing and properties were looted.

Ten people were also wounded in the attacks and many civilians displaced.

Deng is urging the UN Interim Forces for the Abyei area, or UNISFA, to effectively exercise its mandate of protecting civilians.

“We have 5 people killed in Lou, and we have 27 in Amet market where the shooting was random and then we have 9 in Noong village. in the hospital, we received 26,” Deng told Eye Radio.

“We condemned this act in the strongest terms and we are urging the UNISFA, the security force that is taking up the protection of civilians in the Abyei area to raise up the level of their rules in the protection of the civilians.

“We also urge the two countries South Sudan and Sudan to come up with the final status of Abyei because people of Abyei have been suffering.”

Last month, 27 people were reportedly killed and four others wounded by suspected Misseriya gunmen from the neighboring Sudan.

