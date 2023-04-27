UoJ lecturers call off planned strike over unpaid arrears

The University of Juba Dean Board has called off the planned strike over the unpaid arrears until further notice.

This comes after Presidency promised to negotiate with University over their payment.

Last week, the board and lecturers threatened to go on strike supposedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, citing the delay of their three-month salary arrears.

They have been demanding arrears that will match the new salary structure meant to meet the current market price.

However, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Akec says the suspension of the industrial action is to give room for negotiations with concerned authorities to address the standoff.

The decision was reached in a meeting between Vice President for Services Cluster, the Ministers of Finance and High Education, and the University of Juba’s Deans’ Board Members.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning Professor Akech says the lecturers accepted the Vice President’s call to suspend the strike for the time being.

“The Vice President for Services has asked the staff of the University of Juba to actually wait for him to try to find a solution. Yesterday [Wednesday] we suspended any plans to do any industrial action to allow the negotiation to go on,” said Akec.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Akec drops his decision to resign as Vice Chancellor Previous Post