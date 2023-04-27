Police detain Journalist after cousin elopes girl

A civil society activist has expressed concern over the arrest of a community radio journalist in Yirol West County, Lakes State over the weekend.

Edmond Yakani who is Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organizations (CEPO) says Sopiro Dhal Jongror was on duty on Saturday when police arrested him claiming his cousin eloped with someone’s daughter.

“Mr. Sopiro Dhal Jongror, a Journalist working for a community radio station in Yirol West County in Lakes State was on duty on 22nd April 2023 when he was arrested by the police on the ground that his cousin escaped with someone’s daughter.”

The motive of the arrest is to compel his brother to report himself to the police.

Yakani says the act of the police arresting someone for a crime committed by someone else is unacceptable and illegal.

“Police have the absolute responsibility of searching actual criminals through the department of Criminal Investigation Department (CID),

“It is not professional for police to practice this act which is not legal,” Mr. Yakani stressed

The rights activisit called on the state authorities to free the journalist to resume his duty.

