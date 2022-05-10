10th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   UNOCHA releases $19m for the flood response in South Sudan

UNOCHA releases $19m for the flood response in South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

People use canoes to cross from one village to another as low-lying areas have been submerged in the Upper Nile region | Credit | Courtesy

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has released 19 million US dollars in funding to help communities in South Sudan prepare for imminent flooding this rainy season.

UNOCHA said in a statement last week that the finance will be channeled to UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to provide coping strategies to people in the Bentiu camps and the surrounding areas in Unity State.

South Sudan is projected to suffer a fourth consecutive year of extreme flooding over the coming months, according to experts.

Tens of thousands in Unity State are still suffering from the aftermath of last year’s flooding, with many confined in poor hygiene at overcrowded camps.

The agency said more than 320,000 people are already displaced and at risk of further displacement, loss of livelihoods, disease outbreaks, and food insecurity.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti is the agency’s Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.

She said the funding will help build resilience after three years of unprecedented flooding which has devastated people’s lives.

“As the rainy season has started, this funding will enable humanitarian organizations to soften the blow of another crisis by preparing and protecting communities in Bentiu in advance,” she said.

The money was released by two subsidiaries of the agency; the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Some $4 million of the funding is expected to enable NGOs and UN agencies to reinforce dikes around vital access roads, displaced people’s homes, the airstrip, and other infrastructure.

The remaining 15-million dollars-allocations will support people to protect their homes and key infrastructures such as latrines and water wells, from floodwater, and thus aim to avert a public health emergency.

Days ago, the Ministry of Health declared a cholera outbreak in several IDP camps and the surrounding areas of Rubkona County.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister 1

Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister

Published Thursday, May 5, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor 5

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan TV apologies to President Kiir over Dr. Biar’s remarks

Published 59 seconds ago

Calm returns in conflict-affected areas in Twic and Abyei

Published 27 mins ago

Citizens urged to embrace constitution-making

Published 2 hours ago

5 people killed, 9 injured in market attack along Warrap-Unity border

Published 3 hours ago

Sexual violence on increase in S. Sudan, says UNMISS

Published 3 hours ago

2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.