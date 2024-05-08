Warrap govt probing civilian deaths in SSPDF’s detention container

The Governor of Warrap state has formed an investigation committee after seven people including two soldiers suffocated to death in a military detention facility of Barpuot Brigade Four in Kuajok early this week.

Warrap’s Minister of Information, William Wol said that deceased suspects include four natives from Tonj North County, three from Gogrial East County and another two soldiers.

The deceased were reportedly locked in a 20-foot shipping container on Sunday when they suffocated to death on Monday.

One of the eight initially arrested is said to have survived.

According to Wol, the suspects who were accused of various crimes were held in a facility not designated for detention without authorization from Governor Kuol Muor Muor.

“They have decided to place them in their detention container site in Barpout in Kuajok. Unfortunately, they spent a day in the container where there was another suspect already inside.

“In the evening of date 6, unfortunately, when they were checked inside the container, all were found perished and one person among the suspects was in critical condition.

“So 7 are confirmed dead, and one is survived. So, this is a shocking incident.”

Minister Wol said following the incident, Governor of Warrap Kuol Muor Muor quickly issued orders for the arrest of the Brigade 4 Commander, as well as officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) responsible for the Barpuot Military Barrack, including those on duty during the incident.

He formed a committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of the seven suspects in military custody within one week.

The committee, chaired by the Division 11 Commander, and deputized by the Warrap State Attorney General, comprises officers from Warrap state security agencies.

“An urgent formation of a committee that is going to investigate what has prompted the SSPDF Brigade four headquarters to arrest civilians.

“Of course we know only those who can be under the care of the detention of the SSPDF are soldiers, but civilians are supposed to be arrested by the police. This is going to be revealed out by the investigation.”

Minister Wol, clarified that the suspects perished in a military detention facility, not in a container located at the Governor’s State House, contrary to reports circulating on online media platforms.

He is urging patience as investigations progress while assuring the government’s pledges to ensure justice for the victims of what he described shocking and unfortunate incident.

