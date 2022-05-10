State Minister quits job to pursue further studies

The Minister of Labor and Public Service in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state has resigned.

Charles Chan Anguei said he tendered his resignation due to personal matters that needed his attention.

Chan, who abandoned his position on Thursday last week said his resignation was not politically motivated.

“It is true that I have resigned from the Ministry and the reasons for my resignation are very clear in my resignation letter, it is really something I have already shared with my Governor,” Chan told Eye Radio this morning.

One of the reasons the former minister cited was the pursuance of his postgraduate studies.

“I want to leave my position so that I can go and attend to my personal matters which includes my postgraduate studies and if I have to attend to this while in the Ministry then I will not be able to perform well may be in the Ministry or either in my personal matters,” he stated.

Chan is calling on his yet-to-be-appointed successor to cooperate with the state government.

“I also advise him to be in collaboration with the Honorable Governor, with the government, with the party, and with the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal. Obviously, because I even told my Governor that when I come back, I can still come back again,” said Chan.

For his part, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Information Minister, William Anyuon confirmed the resignation of the Labor Minister.

“That is true, Honorable Chan Angue the Minister of Labor, Public Service has resigned. According to the Minister, he said he has some personal issues that could not allow them to continue with his current job, so he decided to resign and there is nothing more over his resignation letter,” Anyuon said.

Anyuon said the state government would make necessary arrangements for Chan’s replacement soon.

“We have potential people that are also qualified to fill his position. So the Governor will make a process and somebody will be appointed to replace the former Minister,” he said.

The former official from the SPLM party was reportedly in Juba for a leave where he tendered his resignation.

Charles Chan Angue was appointed in February last year by President Salva Kiir.

