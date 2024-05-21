21st May 2024
Kenyan mediator insists Nairobi peace process is in safe environment

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Lazarus Sumbeiywo, the newly appointed mediator for the South Sudan peace process. (Photo/Nation)

The Kenyan chief mediator of the South Sudan peace negotiation has maintained that the peace process is held in a safe environment despite security concerns raised by an opposition leader.

On Monday, the leader of the South Sudan People’s Movement/Army Stephen Buay Rolnyang requested to pull out from the peace talks on Monday over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

In a press statement, Buay said he received intelligence from Juba on 15th May 2024, that a team of security agents had been sent from Juba to Nairobi with the intent to hunt and kill him.

He alleged that the Juba security agents further employed Kenyan agents carrying his pictures and hiding near toilets at Ole Sereni Hotel, where the opposition leader resides.

However, President William Ruto’s Chief Mediator Lieutenant General Lazaro Sumbeiywo said he has held consultation with the hotel security, parties and the civil society to confirm that there is no security threat.

General Sumbeiywo said all parties to the High-Level Mediation for South Sudan have affirmed their commitment to the peace process.

According to him, the Kenya Police Service and Hotel Security and the complainant reviewed all CCTV footages and were satisfied that no suspicious incident occurred.

He said what he terms as regrettable incident is being investigated by relevant authorities and the outcome will be communicated publicly.

 

 

