Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

The government has launched a subsidized food center that will distribute food items to different stores in Juba under its contractor named Ramciel Company.

The launch was officiated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Revenue Authority, and the implementing partners’ officials from Ramciel Company.

A press statement said the food commodities will be transported to at least 37 centers in Juba City and will be sold at 50% less than the market prices for similar food commodities.

It was said thousands of metric tones of food commodities including Maize flour, Wheat flour, Sugar, Beans, Rice, cooking oil among others are available in the store.

The same ministry launched several branches of food stores selling maize in Juba in March 2024 to enable the public to buy food at subsidized prices amid soaring inflation in the country.

Trade Minister William Anyuon Kuol said that the initiative aims at stabilizing the market price for food commodities and enable citizens afford what to eat amidst the economic crisis facing the Country.

This comes as the International Crisis Group said South Sudan’s economic hardships, resulting from disrupted oil exports, could lead to multiple crisis including catastrophic hunger and political turmoil.

The policy group said in a report that the civil war in Sudan has severely disrupted South Sudan oil exports, depriving the latter’s coffers of oil income – which is the main source of revenue.

The Sudan war, it said, put South Sudan’s financial lifeline at risk, especially after one of the pipelines transporting 60% of its crude oil broke down in February 2024, and will require months of complex repairs.

Anyuon added that the project will continue for a period of six months and will include the other states and the three administrative areas.

He stated that a committee has been established to monitor the initiative and will ensure the food is only sold to the citizens in need to curb traders from buying the food.

On his part, the Operation Manager of Ramciel Company, Chol Deng Kiir, said they expect the centers to start selling the food commodities within this week.

Chol added that thousands of Metric tons of assorted food items are already in the store and they will be receiving more food that will be delivered to the centers on weekly basis.

