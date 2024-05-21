3 killed in inter-communal fighting at Juba IDPs camp

Three people have been killed and many others injured in days of inter-communal fighting at the former Protection of Civilians Site in Juba, according to former Unity State governor.

The office of Dr. Joseph Manytuil Wejang said in a statement a few hours before he was sacked, that he visited the camp to de-escalate the fighting between Dok and Leek Communities in Unity State.

The cause of the incident, which first started on Saturday, has not been determined, and efforts to reach the camp authorities and the police for comment were not immediately successful.

Manytuil called on the conflicting groups to end hostilities and embrace peace as sisterly communities that share the same cultures, values, and norms. He added that the casualties on both sides would be resolved in accordance with the traditional way of resolving our differences on blood compensations.

The former governor said he was engaging with the authorities in Central Equatoria State to deploy enough police forces in the camp to quell down insecurity and apprehend the culprits involving in the criminal activities.

He further reiterated the readiness of the state Government to transport Unity State’ IDPs living in Juba POCs to the state, to rebuild their lives and help on the development of State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter