20th May 2024
4 killed in NAS-SSPDF fighting in Magwi: Lul

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Map of Eastern Equatoria State. | Courtesy

One soldier of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force and three armed men allegedly affiliated with the National Salvation Front were killed during fighting in Magwi County on Sunday, said the army spokesperson.

The renewed instability comes after many months of relative ceasefire in the Equatoria region, and as the government attempts to negotiate with hold out groups – excluding the NAS of General Thomas Cirillo.

Major General Lul Ruai stated that the exchange of fire started when SSPDF soldiers conducted a foot patrol in the area.

“We had a force that was on regular foot patrol. They had a brief engagement with NAS Rebels,” he said.

Lul claimed that the SSPDF defeated the opposition forces, whom he said fled in disarray.

“They were able to scatter them and they fled in different direction. One group fled towards Torit County and the second group was heading towards Central Equatoria State.”

“On our side, we lost one and on the side of the rebels, we neutralized three in action and recovered four AK 47 assault rifles, one was fitted with the grenade launcher.”

General Lul said the army is tailing the group and will “deal with them once we catch up with those elements that are causing insecurity.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to get a comment from the National Salvation Front were not immediately success by press time.

In a statement, Magwi Commissioner Pole-Pole Benjamine said the incident occurred in Kimoru Boma of Obo Payam, about three kilometers from Magwi town.

He confirmed that there were casualties among NAS forces. The official urged the public to remain calm.

 

 

20th May 2024

