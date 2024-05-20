South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official

An official at the Ministry of Culture, Museums and National Heritage said plans to construct a museum this year are underway.

South Sudan National Museum is only a mobile community-based national museum launched by the UN cultural agency UNESCO in 2014.

The museum visits local communities in remote areas of the country and its collection consists of material presenting life stories, using photographs, video/audio recordings, and other objects.

Charles Kitab Biimo, the Acting Director General of the Ministry of Culture and Museum said the ministry has already budgeted for the project.

“We budgeted for the construction of the Museum this year. I came to know that the museum is important for keeping legacy and history or objects for the coming generation,” he said in Juba on Monday during a belated commemoration of the International Museum Day.

“We failed to build the Museum all these years because of the conflict, we are planning this year to visit Egypt South Africa Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya to learn how they managed their museum.”

Kitab did not disclose when the construction will start and the budget set aside for the project.

According to him, the initiative would have started long ago, but the 2013 and 2016 conflicts disrupted the plans.

For lack of museum, the official said, the department keeps artefacts and historical collectable in containers.

Kitab also disclosed that the ministry is considering visiting Rwanda, Egypt, South Africa and Uganda to learn how how these countries manage their museums.

“We have some historical collectables that we keep in the archives department because they have a place there and we store the rest of the collection in containers due to the lock of the museum.”

In 1977 International Council of Museums in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) endorsed the 18th of May

This year the day was celebrated under the theme: “Museums for Education and Research.”

On his part, Justin Belly, UNESCO’s National Expert in Music, Drama and Culture. Call for a research to redefine South Sudanese cultures.

“We need to redefine how we used to have our museum in South Sudan because the museum is about recording culture, telling the story of the past, and delivering information, education and knowledge to the coming generation.”

