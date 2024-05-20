21st May 2024
Kiir sacks longtime governor, Dr. Nguen Manytuil

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 10 hours ago

Joseph Monytuil, the Governor of Unity state - Photo Credit: Office of the President - August 17, 2022

President Salva Kiir fired longtime Unity State Governor Dr. Joseph Nguen Manytuil in a Republican Decree on Monday evening, and appointed Riek Biem Top as his replacement.

In similar decree, Kiir also relieved the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area, Stefano Wieu, and passed the mantle to Tiop Monyluak.

Manytuil served in the position for 11 years – first appointed as the state caretaker governor in 2013 replacing Taban Deng Gai – before the country descended into civil war.

Following the announcement of a presidential order to replace the 10 existing states with 28 new states, Manytuil became the governor of Liech State.

In February 2020, President Kiir returned the country to ten states, and three administrative areas before appointing him again as the state governor, during formation of the unity government.

In December 2023, the United States government announced the addition of Unity State Governor Joseph Monytuil and two of his county commissioners to its sanctions list for alleged crimes against humanity.

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned him together with Mayendit County Commissioner Gatluak Nyang Hoth, and Koch County Commissioner Gordon Koang Biel, for allegedly pushing their forces to perpetuate atrocities including the rape of captured women and girls.

