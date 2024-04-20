UNMISS urges govt to end taxation of humanitarian imports

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan reiterated calls on the government to abolish taxation on UN imports into the country to ease humanitarian response.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, who is also the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country, made the remarks in a meeting with First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in Juba on Friday.

The meeting discussed facilitation of humanitarian assistance to areas affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other humanitarian crises, such as the war in neighbouring Sudan.

Kiki said the issue of taxation on aid imports could worsen the already dire displacement and economic crises in the country.

“I took the opportunity to advocate around the issue of taxation, and ensuring that humanitarian assistance can enter the country without being taxed,” she said.

“2024 is a critical year for South Sudan. We have a protracted crisis, and as the humanitarian community and the government, we have been trying to address the food insecurity situation for 9 million in the country.”

A statement from the office of First Vice President, said Dr. Riek Machar underscored the urgency of providing timely and effective assistance to vulnerable populations in the country.

The two leaders reportedly pledged to address pressing challenges facing the country with a firm resolve to make tangible progress towards a more peaceful and prosperous South Sudan.

In March, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator expressed concerns over insecurity and taxation that hinder the delivery of humanitarian goods and services across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter