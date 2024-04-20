Agricultural Bank to support farmers with tractors, fuel

The Agricultural Bank of South Sudan has launched a bid to support farmers with tractors in some parts of the country in order to boost agricultural production.

On Thursday, a delegation of the Bank visited Northern Bahr el Ghazel state to assess preparation for the rainy season and how it can intervene with assistance.

The visiting board members of the Agricultural Bank include General Pieng Deng Kuol, Hon Duwar, and Hon Mayom Thulba

The state Minister of Information Zechariah Garang said the Bank selected Aweil Rice Scheme as the first location where it will deploy tractors to be hired by local farmers at an affordable cost.

Garang said the bank will fuel the tractors and pay for other operational costs in the farming fields.

He said the Agricultural Bank will deduct its share from the farm produce during the harvesting period.

“The Agricultural bank of South Sudan is interested in supporting the farmers this year. They came to see the farms that are ready for this season and support them using tractors,” he said.

“They said they have chosen Aweil Rice Scheme to be one of the centers where the bank will bring the tractors put them here.”

“The farmers will hire the tractors from the center and then also, they will support the farmers by fueling the tractors and during the harvesting, they will divide the produce from the farm.”

The 2023-2024 fiscal year budget approved 3 billion South Sudanese pounds for the newly-revived Agricultural Bank to support farmers across the country.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said up to 95 percent of South Sudanese rely on farming, herding, or fishing.

But according to the United States international development agency USAID, conflict and climate shocks in South Sudan have significantly damaged agricultural production.

South Sudan is experiencing economic hardships after its currency depreciated by 48.93 per cent against the US dollar one year resulting in skyrocketing commodity prices, according to UN agencies.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UNMISS urges govt to end taxation of humanitarian imports Previous Post