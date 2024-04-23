UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

The United Nations in South Sudan has called for urgent release of trucks carrying fuel and other critical supplies that have been impounded after the government commits to cancel taxes.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom, UN said its fuel trucks are still being held up at various depots and the border.

“Until they are released, the UN will not be able to conduct many of its activities in support of

vulnerable communities across the country, ” the statement partially reads.

The UN said the situation is critical as its fuel reserves and UN agencies, funds, and programmes are running out.

“This will prevent the delivery of millions of dollars of aid during a severe humanitarian

crisis and divert already stretched funding provided by donors and other Member States to assist the

people of South Sudan,” UMISS warns.

The call comes after the the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs said the government is considering removing the taxes on Humanitarian aid providers.

The statement cited the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan,

Nicholas Haysom as saying “While we acknowledge the Government’s confirmation of its intention to end the blockade of our trucks, we now need urgent action to get the trucks moving to ensure our support for South Sudan does not grind to a halt.”

Due to the crisis, UNMISS said humanitarian airdrops have already been suspended, forcing it to ” review peacekeeping patrols, road repairs, construction of police stations, schools, and health centers, as well as reduce support to peace and electoral processes.

