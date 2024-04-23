23rd April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance   |   UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Nicholas Haysom, head of UNMISS | Credit | RJMEC

The United Nations in South Sudan has called for urgent release of trucks carrying fuel and other critical supplies that have been impounded after the government commits to cancel taxes.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom, UN said its fuel trucks are still being held up at various depots and the border.

“Until they are released, the UN will not be able to conduct many of its activities in support of
vulnerable communities across the country, ” the statement partially reads.

The UN said the situation is critical as its fuel reserves and UN agencies, funds, and programmes are running out.

“This will prevent the delivery of millions of dollars of aid during a severe humanitarian
crisis and divert already stretched funding provided by donors and other Member States to assist the
people of South Sudan,” UMISS warns.

The call comes after the the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs  said the government is considering removing the taxes on Humanitarian aid providers.

The statement cited the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan,
Nicholas Haysom as saying “While we acknowledge the Government’s confirmation of its intention to end the blockade of our trucks, we now need urgent action to get the trucks moving to ensure our support for South Sudan does not grind to a halt.”

Due to the crisis,  UNMISS said humanitarian airdrops have already been suspended, forcing it to ” review peacekeeping patrols, road repairs, construction of police stations, schools, and health centers, as well as reduce support to peace and electoral processes.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 2

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 3

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 4

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 5

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published 47 mins ago

UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

Published 3 hours ago

Lokiliri directors working from Juba ordered back to area

Published 4 hours ago

3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

Published 5 hours ago

Govt to exempt taxes on ‘genuine’ humanitarian aid providers

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!