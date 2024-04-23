S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

The EU ambassador to South Sudan says the country’s enormous resources should provide solutions regionally and to the globe rather than become a source issues and problems.

Timo Olkkonen has described the natural resources the country has a mind-boggling and called for their preservation -some he said, should be the pride of the country.

“When you look at the resources that this country has, it is mind-boggling, and the country really should not be a source of issues and problems, but really a part of providing solutions regionally and to the globe, ” he told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He said there is a wealth of opportunities to tap in South Sudan especially with its abandoned water, wildlife and fertile land, among others.

Timo said South Sudanese people should benefit from their natural resources.

“We want to keep an eye on the long game of looking at the tremendous potential that the country has in terms of agriculture, in terms of biodiversity, in terms of its benefit for combating climate change issues, water management, there is a wealth of opportunities here.”

Diplomat Timo Olkkonen went on to say South Sudan should avoid the mistakes of other countries in managing resources and ensure proper environmental conservation.

However, he said providing security and stability is key for the country to utilize the untapped resources.

“The key issue is to provide security and stability and then you can really start tapping these resources.

“It’s the opportunities that are out there and the resources that are considerable should be a sources of pride for South Sudan and I’m firmly believe that they will be a source of pride for the people of South Sudan.”

South Sudan is home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, comprising various animal species such as Elephant, Giraffe, hippopotamus, Tiang, and Mongalla gazelle.

In addition to petroleum, South Sudan is believed to have significant mineral resources such as gold, copper, diamond, limestone, Nile River, forests, and wildlife.

“So, it is something that absolutely you should preserve and we want to be a partner for the South Sudanese in doing that,” he added,

