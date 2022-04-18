18th April 2022
Unity state lawmakers complain over oil pollution allegedly by SPOC

Unity state lawmakers complain over oil pollution allegedly by SPOC

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Oil pollution in Unity state - Courtesy

Lawmakers in Unity state have petitioned the national government over what they described as environmental pollution allegedly by SPOC.

The MPs – mainly representing Koch County – alleged that the oil company has disposed of chemical waste in water catchment areas near civilians settlement.

Pictures circulated online show chemical spills floating on top of a water pond in one of the locations believed to be in Koch County.

According to Hon. Peter Dak Riak, Sudd Petroleum Operating Company or SPOC disregard for proper waste management has exposed people and their animals to health risk.

“SPOC workers have dumped chemical waste in the water stream which is connected with the river. We also heard that the authority of SPOC is preventing people from visiting the side,” Dak told Eye Radio.

“Our women continue to feel like they are pregnant but when they go for a check-up they discover there is no pregnancy. Sometimes they give birth to babies with no legs or ahead.

“I would like to urge the national government, especially the ministry of petroleum and ministry of environment to save the lives of the community living in oil producing areas.

The MPs who have raised complaints over the alleged pollution by SPOC company include; Hon. Peter Gatkouth Biel, Hon. Elizabeth John Keykey, Hon. Peter Dak Riak, among others.

Sudd Petroleum Operating Company is yet to respond to the allegations.

A recent scientific study conducted by a German human rights and relief organization noted that more than 180,000 people in the oil-producing areas were at risk of drinking water contaminated by crude oil.

