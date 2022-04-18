Archbishop Arama urges full respect for ceasefire

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has urged the newly unified command of the organized forces to ensure strict adherence to the ceasefire deal.



Archbishop Justin Badi Arama said it is the duty of the senior military leaders to protect civilians against any harm.

He made the appeal while delivering his Easter message yesterday in Juba.

Archbishop Justin Badi asked the unified security command to uphold the security arrangement as agreed in the revitalized peace deal.

“The parties to the Revitalized Agreement our encouragement to them that let them stand strong and not allow the ceasefire to collapse,” Archbishop Justin.

“With this new command, let them make it a priority that the ceasefire holds and the security arrangements move ahead and it is my prayer that peace fills the hearts and minds of every South Sudanese.

“Those who are in all organized forces should have peace and demonstrate that peace to their citizens, so let’s avoid taking arms against our own people.

“It is my prayer that this Easter we leave behind all things that divide, all things that make us hate ourselves and fight each other, we leave them behind and start a new life with the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ.”

Early this week, President Salva Kiir unified the command structure of the organized forces to pave way for the other security arrangements.

Kiir also confirmed the ranks of some senior military and police officers of the SPLA-IO and SSOA into the unified army, police, national security, civil defense and the wildlife.

The peace parties reached the deal to end the stalemate over the command structure of the unified forces on April 3, 2022.

