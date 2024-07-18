South Sudan is least prepared country for AI in Africa: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Artificial Intelligence Preparedness Index has named South Sudan as the least prepared for the AI technology among more than 50 African nations.

The latest IMF index shows that only seven have preparedness indexes of 0.4 and above across the continent, with South Africa having the highest index score of 0.5, while Tunisia comes second with a score of 0.47.

Kenya stands in the third position with a score of 0.45, followed by Morocco and Ghana in fourth place, and with 0.43, as Namibia and Botswana follow with scores of 0.42 and 0.41, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Sudan was put at the bottom of the list in Africa with a score of 0.11. The country which ranked below the Central African Republic (0.18), has also the world’s lowest AI preparedness ranking, ahead of Afghanistan which has a score of 0.13.

Artificial intelligence is technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities.

AI can perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or intervention. Examples of AI innovations are digital assistants, GPS guidance, autonomous vehicles, and generative AI tools like Open AI’s Chat GPT.

South Sudan’s transition to digital innovation is said to be hindered by inadequate network infrastructure, limited access to electricity and telecommunications services in rural areas, high cost of internet services, and low levels of digital literacy.

In October 2023, the head of South Sudan’s communication agency, Napoleon Adok Gai, said the country risks lagging behind in the digital transformation as the cost of the internet remains significantly high and challenging for many young people.

According to the AI preparedness assessment across 174 countries, most African nations fall within the 0.2 to 0.4 range.

The AI Preparedness Index evaluates four key dimensions critical for the adoption of AI including digital infrastructure, human capital, technological innovation, and legal frameworks.

This data shows that most of the advanced economies have a score of more than 0.7, meaning they are well prepared for AI integration.

According to the IMF, these countries’ high scores can be attributed to strong digital infrastructure, human capital, and technological improvements.

