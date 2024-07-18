Nasir residents in panic over daily SSPDF helicopters patrol: MP

A national lawmaker from Upper Nile State raised concerns on Wednesday over alleged daily air patrols by SSPDF helicopter gunships in Nasir County leaving residents in fear, but the army spokesperson said there is no cause for panic.

Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch reported that SSPDF choppers were seen hovering over the area in the past two evenings, causing fear among local residents.

This followed recent clashes that erupted in Nasir between the SSPDF and armed civilians on 3rd July in the area, where unspecified number of casualties were reported.

Lamwaker Gatwech said the situation previously normalized after the authorities engaged with the communities and the army.

However, he raised the alarm during Wednesday’s parliamentary sitting that SSPDF helicopters were hovering over Nasir daily, creating panic among residents.

He urged the country’s leadership and the parliament to address the matter urgently.

“Recently, we have become more worried because of the frequent hovering of helicopter gunships over Nasir every morning, every evening, and during the daytime,” he told lawmakers.

The legislator said he could not understand the motive of the unannounced air patrol over civilian areas at a time when the transitional government is implementing the 2018 peace agreement.

“We have engaged our communities and the SSPDF, and the situation is getting back to normal. Our community is also engaging with the SSPDF, and yesterday, they reached an agreement that there should be free movement between the communities and the SSPDF.”

“I am wondering why the SSPDF is still sending helicopter gunships over Nasir. I wanted to bring this to the attention of this august house and the leadership of this country. There is no army that fights its own citizens. What happened in Pochalla, we don’t want it to repeat itself in Nasir.”

In response, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba directed the National Defense and Security Committee to engage with the Defense Minister.

“So, information is noted. The committee for Defense can you engage with the Minister of Defense and discuss the matter.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, confirmed the helicopter gunships patrol – describing it as part of normal routine operations for the army.

General Ruai said he doesn’t see any reason for the concern as there hasn’t been any renewed hostilities of late.

“Well, I don’t see any reason why he should be concerned if there are no renewed hostilities between the army and the armed civilian,” he said.

“The civilians are not fighting among themselves and we are just having our chopper going about. It is a routine flight or going in for whatever the reason, I don’t see any reason why you should be on toes.”

The army spokesperson urged the members of parliament to refrain from inflammatory statements.

“I don’t see any reason why he should be on his toes; why would they fear if they know that they are not at odds with the army or not fighting among themselves? He is trying to create unnecessary fear by making inflammatory statements.”

“This honorable member should refrain from making unnecessary alarming statements and raising dust where it is not necessary. There is no problem in the area, nobody should be concerned or should be making statements that would imply there is insecurity when there is none.”

