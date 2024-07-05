5th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Leer youth leader jailed over alleged post calling for commissioner’s removal

Leer youth leader jailed over alleged post calling for commissioner’s removal

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

Aerial view of Leer town. (Photo: Courtesy).

A youth leader in Leer County of Unity State said he has been arrested and thrown in a police detention center over allegations that he advocated for the removal of the county commissioner.

Gatmai Kuony Latjor said he was called to the police station and apprehended on Thursday evening at 6 O’clock, adding that he is still in custody.

According to him, he did not engage in any call for the removal of the commissioner but that he had rather been engaged in youths’ activities.

“I am under arrest in Leer on wrongful accusations. I was told I talked about removing the commissioner but I have no clue of that. I was just doing my activities as the youth chairperson here,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“I did not talk about removal of the commissioner but they said I talked about removal of the commissioner to the media but there is no evidence about that and the commissioner was not removed.”

Mr. Kuony said only had the chance to speak to the media after being let out of a container cell in chains to catch fresh air. He called for his release from the detention facility.

When contacted, Leer County Police Inspector, Kony Chany Kulang, denied the allegations.

M. Kulang said there are no reports of a person being kept at the detention facility with the name Gatmai Kuony, adding that he will check out the list of detainees on the weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 1

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 2

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

South Sudan urges France to grant visa to sports fans 3

South Sudan urges France to grant visa to sports fans

Published Saturday, June 29, 2024

NSS vows free press, freedom of expression for citizens 4

NSS vows free press, freedom of expression for citizens

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Two South Sudanese children kidnapped in Uganda 5

Two South Sudanese children kidnapped in Uganda

Published Saturday, June 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“No lean Government,” Makuei affirms regarding Tumaini outcome

Published 1 hour ago

Leer youth leader jailed over alleged post calling for commissioner’s removal

Published 2 hours ago

US Ambassador urges Finance Minister on diplomatic exemption

Published 2 hours ago

Official urges ratification of Vienna Convention to validate diplomatic passports

Published 3 hours ago

Ikwoto residents spot mass death of fish in Kineti river

Published 3 hours ago

1300 displaced by flooding in Leer County

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!