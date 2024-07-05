Leer youth leader jailed over alleged post calling for commissioner’s removal

A youth leader in Leer County of Unity State said he has been arrested and thrown in a police detention center over allegations that he advocated for the removal of the county commissioner.

Gatmai Kuony Latjor said he was called to the police station and apprehended on Thursday evening at 6 O’clock, adding that he is still in custody.

According to him, he did not engage in any call for the removal of the commissioner but that he had rather been engaged in youths’ activities.

“I am under arrest in Leer on wrongful accusations. I was told I talked about removing the commissioner but I have no clue of that. I was just doing my activities as the youth chairperson here,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“I did not talk about removal of the commissioner but they said I talked about removal of the commissioner to the media but there is no evidence about that and the commissioner was not removed.”

Mr. Kuony said only had the chance to speak to the media after being let out of a container cell in chains to catch fresh air. He called for his release from the detention facility.

When contacted, Leer County Police Inspector, Kony Chany Kulang, denied the allegations.

M. Kulang said there are no reports of a person being kept at the detention facility with the name Gatmai Kuony, adding that he will check out the list of detainees on the weekend.

