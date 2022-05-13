13th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   United Arab Emirates president dies

United Arab Emirates president dies

Author: ALJAZEERA | Published: 32 mins ago

Sheikh Khalifa had been battling illness for several years [File: Stephanie McGehee/Reuters}

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

He was 73.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector,” the agency wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff 5

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Arrest of killer ram warranted by law’ Justice Raimondo

Published 21 mins ago

United Arab Emirates president dies

Published 32 mins ago

UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

Published 36 mins ago

South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

Published 2 hours ago

Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Published 3 hours ago

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.