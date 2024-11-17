UN Women Rep: True leadership for women is driven by knowledge, wisdom, and vision

The UN Women’s Country Representative in South Sudan stated that true leadership for women is rooted in knowledge, wisdom, and vision, not necessarily formal education.

After an intergenerational dialogue in Juba on Friday, November 15, 2024, Dr. Rukaya Mohammed highlighted that effective leadership for women is rooted in vision and purpose, not just formal education.

She encouraged women leaders to tap into their knowledge and wisdom, stressing that true leadership transcends academic qualifications.

Dr Rukaya also urged women to strategically prepare during the extended transitional period leading up to the critical February 2026 elections.

She emphasized the importance of early preparation, likening it to the proactive campaign strategies often employed by male candidates.

“With the two-year extension of the transitional period, women cannot afford to be passive; we must seize this momentum and begin strategizing now,” Dr. Rukaya emphasized.

“This intergenerational dialogue brings together both older and younger women, allowing for the sharing of valuable experiences,” she added.

“As women, we need to start preparing early. When we see men winning elections, it’s not by chance—they’ve been planning and building momentum for years,” she said.

“Campaigns for women should be well-thought-out and strategic. We are valuable resources—successful campaigns aren’t always about money. What truly matters is knowledge, wisdom, and vision,” Dr Rukaya explained.

“You don’t need formal education to be a leader; you only need vision and direction.”

Mary Nawai, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, spoke passionately about the need for unity in the fight for gender equality.

She stressed that opportunities for women are not simply given; they must be actively seized through engagement, advocacy, and visibility.

“Breaking traditional silences and challenging societal norms are crucial steps toward meaningful change,” Nawai added, urging women to take a bold stand in shaping the future.

In 2024, over 70 countries will hold record-breaking elections, marking a significant global moment for democracy and inclusion.

In South Sudan, the event highlights the urgent call for peace and gender equality, underscoring women’s unwavering commitment to these values.

