Renk County authorities confirm panic after military tank explosion

Authorities in Renk County, Upper Nile, confirmed that a military tank fire triggered a series of loud explosions on Sunday morning, causing widespread panic among residents.



Renk County Commissioner, Akoch Jol Achiek stated that a military tank exploded at the Renk Military Barrack at 2:30 AM on Sunday, November 17, causing widespread panic among residents.

According to the commissioner, the explosion was triggered by a fire of unknown origin, which was further fueled by bombs stored inside the tank.

Jol says the blasts were so powerful they were heard across the city, and two tukuls were also set ablaze.

Despite the alarming incident, the county commissioner confirmed that there were no reported fatalities, injuries, or significant material damage.

“My message to the residents of Renk and surrounding areas is that we responded swiftly to the incident that occurred yesterday [Saturday, November 16, 2024], by promptly informing the public,” Commissioner Jol told Eye Radio on Sunday morning.

“I want to reassure everyone who heard the explosions that the situation is now under control and calm,” he added.

“The fire that started in a parked military tank caused shells inside to explode, but thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries,” he said.

