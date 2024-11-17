Fashoda authorities appeal for aid as flooding affects 1,200 households

Authorities in Fashoda County, Upper Nile State, are urgently appealing for humanitarian assistance after the recent flooding affected over 1,200 households and impacted more than 8,000 people.



According to Sabino Onyot, Coordinator of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Kodok, the flood devastated three key areas—Lul, Dethouk, and Kodok—where homes, schools, health facilities and churches were submerged and destroyed.

The affected population includes residents, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Onyot adds that the displaced people have sought refuge on higher ground in various parts of Fashoda County.

However, he stresses that the community is in urgent need of food, shelter, and medical assistance.

“We have several Payams affected by the flood, and many people have migrated to Lul Payam for shelter. In Lul Payam alone, 500 households have been impacted,” Onyot told Eye Radio on Saturday, speaking from Fashoda.

“The affected population in Lul Payam includes host community members, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs), with a total of around 3,000 people,” he added.

“In Dethouk Payam, we have recorded 249 affected households,” Onyot continued.

“Lastly, in Kodok Payam, which is one of Fashoda’s four Payams, 492 households, or roughly 1,194 individuals, have been affected by the floods,” he said.

Sabino Onyot confirmed that since the displacement, there have been 23 reported cases of snake bites in the affected areas, further complicating the already dire situation for the displaced population.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter