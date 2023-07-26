U.S. envoy says Washington committed to strong ties with South Sudan

As the American Corner at the University of Juba marked its 10 years anniversary on Tuesday, the US Envoy to South Sudan said the learning center is a symbol of his country’s efforts to foster strong ties with the South Sudanese people.

Ambassador Michael J. Adler made remarks during the commemoration of the center’s decade anniversary of establishment by the U.S. Embassy in partnership with the University of Juba.

“The American Corner has been an important part of the US presence in South Sudan since its opening 10 years ago this month and it is an example of US effort to support and build strong ties between our people and South Sudanese people,” Mr. Adler said.

The American Corner situated within the University of Juba is among the 600 American spaces that offer aspiration, collaboration, and learning to young people around the World.

Over the past decade, the center has offered “accurate and timely” information about American culture, history, and society to South Sudanese.

The space also offers free internet, a venue for events, film screenings, training, and other programs.

Ambassador Michael J. Adler said American Corner serves as a place to learn and exchange ideas.

“I am very pleased this has been a place that has hosted wide range of open free discussion include speakers from our Embassy, other US government officials.” he added.

The commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the American Corner was followed by giving a prize to top the 3 winners of a U.S.A. Quiz.

Irene Jackson, a member of Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and a social technopreneur is among the regular users of the facility.

“I myself was able to conduct two YALI session at this Corner not once but into a successful separate event,” she told the gathering on Tuesday.

According to Irene, the Corner activated in “me a sense of responsibility towards my society the importance of living a positive plinth to make a different and to be the change.”

Makur Angui, undergraduate Student of Computer Science at the University of Juba is another regular user of American Corner.

He said: “American Corner is one of the rectangular corners that has sharped us.”

“I would like to encourage all the students at the Universities, institutions, high schools or elsewhere to come and enjoy that free staff of American Corner.” He added.

For his part the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba Prof. John Akec the facility offers wider knowledge about the culture of the American people.

“In this Corner you will see interesting documents that will give you a suggestion about really what a great culture, a great country that America is and its contribution to knowledge.”

“It is a great resource it is a window to the World knowledge but also to the World of what really counts for American people.”

“America has contributed so much to humanity by offering constitution that really caters for human rights and democracy.”

