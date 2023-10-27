27th October 2023
U.S. envoy urges increased govt response to dire humanitarian crisis

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler with some of refugees in Gorom Refugees settlement near Juba County - Courtesy

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan has said the influx of refugees from Sudan calls for an urgent action by the unity government to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the country.

Michael J. Adler calls on the government to allocate funding, resources, and personnel.

“As the security situation in Sudan continues to displace people, it will become even more urgent for the transitional government to make sincere commitments to assistance and to take meaningful action to allocate funding, resources, and personnel to address the growing humanitarian crisis in South Sudan,” Adler said.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Adler visited Gorom Refugee Settlement, 26 kilometers outside of Juba City, and was joined by personnel from the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

The diplomat said the U.S. Government assistance to returnees and refugees in South Sudan this year will exceed 100 million dollars.

He also added that conditions at Gorom are but one example of the urgent need for the transitional government to increase its financial contribution to humanitarian response in South Sudan.

Mr. Adler said this is the obligation of the transitional government as well as a necessity given increased global demands for international humanitarian assistance.

The United States supports the Gorom Refugee Settlement through UNHCR and other implementing partners.

Currently, the camp that was meat to host 2, 500 refugees, is accommodating more than 10,000 people.

 

